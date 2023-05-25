Watch Viral: Pump Worker drains Fuel From Scooter After Taking Rs 2000

Play

Outrageous Incident: Fuel Pump Worker in Uttar Pradesh Drains Petrol from Scooter Over Rs 2000 Note!

A shocking video is making waves on social media, capturing a fuel pump attendant in Jalgaon district, Uttar Pradesh, forcibly draining fuel from a scooter after receiving a Rs 2000 note from a customer. The incident highlights the chaos caused by the recent withdrawal of high-denomination currency by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the viral footage, tensions rise as the customer hands over the Rs 2000 note, only to be met with the attendant's refusal and demand for smaller denominations. As the disagreement escalates, the worker takes matters into his own hands, using a pipe to siphon out the petrol from the scooter's tank, leaving the customer bewildered.

Petrol pump manager, Rajiv Girhotra, expressed his frustration, stating that an overwhelming number of Rs 2000 notes flooded the market after the RBI's decision, burdening petrol pumps across the region. He revealed that people were even offering Rs 2000 in exchange for just Rs 1950, indicating the urgency and confusion surrounding the currency situation.

While the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes, they remain legal tender until further notice. Governor Shaktikanta Das clarified that the September 30 deadline for exchanging the notes was intended to ensure people take the process seriously, avoiding an endless cycle of currency exchange.

This shocking incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by businesses and individuals amidst currency changes. The fuel pump worker's drastic actions reflect the frustration and desperation caused by the sudden circulation of high-denomination notes. As the situation unfolds, it raises concerns about the effectiveness of currency management and the impact on daily transactions.

The video has sparked widespread outrage, prompting discussions on the need for smoother currency transitions and increased awareness among the public. The incident serves as a wake-up call for authorities to address the complexities of currency management while ensuring the convenience and stability of financial transactions for all.