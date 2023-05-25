Ukraine Claims Russian Forces replaced Wagner In vicinity Of Bakhmut

Russia has replaced Wagner's private military groups with regular soldiers.

The group's combatants are still present inside the damaged city.

Prigozhin claimed last week that Bakhmut had been captured.

In the vicinity of Bakhmut, Russia has replaced Wagner's private military groups with regular soldiers, but the group's combatants are still present inside the damaged city, according to Hanna Maliar, the deputy minister of defense of Ukraine.

3 Prigozhin claimed last week that Bakhmut had been captured. 3 Russia has replaced Wagner's private military groups with regular soldiers. 3 The group's combatants are still present inside the damaged city.

Her remarks seemed to at least partially support a statement made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner, who claimed that his organization had begun to evacuate its forces from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and turn over its positions to regular Russian troops.

Maliar wrote, 'In Bakhmut's outskirts, the enemy has replaced Wagner units with regular army forces. Inside the city itself Wagner fighters remain.'

In a video, Prigozhin declared that the turnover of Wagner positions had started early on Thursday and would last until June 1.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's eastern military command, claimed that although shelling had persisted, the number of Russian attacks in the region had decreased over the previous three days.

He said, 'We can definitely note a reduction in attacks and possibly this is linked to their regrouping. It is clear that we have inflicted heavy losses and they need this (to regroup).'

Maliar claimed that in an effort to halt Ukrainian advances to the north and south of the city, Russia was also hardening its positions on Bakhmut's flanks and shelling Ukrainian forces.

Following the longest and most brutal struggle of the conflict, Prigozhin claimed last week that Bakhmut had been captured.



