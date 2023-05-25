Ukraine Destroys 36 Drones In Response To Russian Attacks Overnight

Ukraine intercepts and destroys 36 Iranian-origin drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks.

Drones were likely targeting critical infrastructure and military facilities.

President Zelensky commends the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defenses.

According to Ukraine, it successfully intercepted and destroyed all 36 drones of Iranian origin that were launched by Russia in overnight attacks.

The Ukrainian government stated that the drones were likely aimed at important infrastructure and military sites. President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the challenging situation but praised the effectiveness of the country's air defenses.

“Continuing to terrorize Ukraine, the enemy used 36 Shahed (drones). None of them reached their target. Thanks to our air defense forces for the 100 percent result,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Starting from October of the previous year, Moscow has been consistently deploying successive waves of drones to carry out attacks on various targets in Ukraine, as part of its full-scale invasion initiated in February. Drones, despite their slower speed, are preferred due to their lower cost and disposable nature compared to sophisticated missiles.

“The enemy likely aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of the state,” the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.

The use of Iranian-made Shahed 136 and Shahed 131 drones was confirmed by Ukraine, which stated that multiple waves of these drones had targeted the capital city of Kyiv.

However, all of the drones were successfully intercepted and shot down. The attack on Kyiv marked the twelfth such incident this month. Additionally, authorities in southern and western regions of Ukraine also reported successfully shooting down drones.











