Can Ron DeSantis Nationalize His Miami Miracle In 2024?

Before officially announcing his presidential bid on Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis traveled the nation, entertaining crowds with tales of his unexpected triumph in last year's reelection in the vast, predominately Hispanic Miami-Dade County.

DeSantis was able to win the Democratic-leaning county for the first time in 20 years by garnering 62% of the Hispanic vote.

Some Republicans are hopeful that DeSantis will do well in the 2024 presidential election with Hispanic voters nationwide after that triumph in 2022. These people make up roughly 15% of the electorate in the United States and have tended to vote Democratic in previous presidential contests.

Kevin Cooper, vice-chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party, said, 'People are tired of being told that because you are born a certain way, you must vote a certain way.'

Requests for feedback on DeSantis' approach to winning over Hispanic voters went unanswered by his advisors.

However, more than a dozen Republican and Democratic operatives detailed a multifaceted strategy that included strong use of Spanish-language media, outreach to Latinos who often support the Democratic Party, and messages about economic opportunity in the wake of the pandemic.

According to Daniel Garza, president of the LIBRE organization, DeSantis' victory demonstrated 'that when Republicans focus on Latino engagement and they connect and are comfortable in a room full of Latinos, they will get a response.'

DeSantis was successful with Hispanic voters in Florida despite projecting himself as a hardliner on immigration who supports border security and despises so-called 'sanctuary cities.'

He organized the transportation of two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Massachusetts in September. He just approved a new state immigration law that increases funding for migrant relocation and mandates immigration status verification for some firms.

Democrats and some Latino advocacy groups criticized the actions, but DeSantis has insisted in speeches that Hispanic voters want the federal immigration rules to be strictly enforced.

Less than half of Hispanics surveyed by the Pew Research Center believed there is a substantial difference between the two political parties, especially among younger voters, indicating that loyalty may depend on whether party tries more to win their support.











