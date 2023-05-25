A Woman took the initiative to fight from the heat and distribute gamchas

As summers is heading towards us, people are suffering from heat wave.

As summer is heading towards us, people are suffering from heat waves which have left residents desperately seeking relief. Although a few areas have been lucky enough to experience sporadic showers, others continue to endure the relentless heatwave.

Fortunately, in times of distress, there are always kind-hearted individuals who step forward to lend a helping hand to those in need. Khushi Pandey, a social worker, recently shared a video on Twitter that showcased her compassionate act.

In the video, she can be seen distributing cotton towels, known as gamchas, to rickshaw pullers and street vendors, offering them some respite from the sweltering heat. This small gesture aimed to provide comfort and relief to those who are most affected by the scorching temperatures.

“As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a heatwave warning, so we have distributed ‘Gamcha’ to rickshaw pullers, Street Vendors who are working hard throughout the day. Our only endeavor is to make things a tad bit comfortable for them,” read the caption.

