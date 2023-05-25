Boss's Lunch Break Meltdown: Woman Ignored, Temper Explodes

Twitter user Meemi's post sparks debate over boss's angry response during lunch break.

A recent social media post by Twitter user Meemi has sparked a lively debate among netizens.

The post showcases a WhatsApp conversation where Meemi's boss angrily snapped at her for not responding during her lunch break.

Many people have shared similar workplace exchanges on various platforms, ranging from humorous to confrontational.

The post has garnered both support and disagreement from online users.

“Marketing agencies have no lunch break guys. What if Batman needs us or the brand has ruptured a lung?!?! It's basic,” she wrote as she posted the screenshot.

Twitter user Meemi shared a screenshot of a text conversation with her boss that has garnered significant attention since it was posted on May 23. In the exchange, her boss initially asks her to identify a dish, but when she doesn't reply, he sends another message questioning her silence.

Meemi explains that she didn't respond because she was on her lunch break.

However, her boss's response is less than understanding, snapping at her instead.

The tweet has already surpassed 590,000 views and has received nearly 2,500 likes, with numerous comments and questions directed towards Meemi.

“Bro which company is this?” questioned a Twitter user. To which, Meemi replied, “I wouldn't be comfortable disclosing as I still work there till the end of the month. Maybe might decide to watch the world burn afterward but yes, we keep it profesh.” Another individual posted, “But who gets a 45-minute lunch break? Who needs it?” They also received a reply from Meemi. She expressed, “I had finished my allotted creatives for the day. Besides, when you cook your meals it takes 45 minutes.” A third suggested, “Why don’t you return it to them? Just be bold, if you are not planning to stay there till your next appraisal.” A fourth commented, “Feel for you.” A fifth wrote, “This is unfortunate. #Managers need to see beyond the #CTC sometimes. A healthy #workculture is just as important as #profits for a business to #survive.”







