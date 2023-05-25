Cat Cries Badly After Reuniting With Her Owner

She had been living on the streets for two years all by herself.

When someone passing by saw Kizzy, they found her weak, skinny, and covered in fleas. Her claws were so long and messy that she had trouble walking. They took her to an animal rescue center, where they thought she was a stray cat because she didn't have a microchip.

The animal rescue center, called Animals Lost and Found in Kent, posted a photo of Kizzy online and asked for help finding her owners. Alison Lyng, who is 48 years old, was shocked when she saw the picture. Kizzy was her missing cat, who had disappeared only eight miles away in Chatham, Kent.

On May 21, Alison and her husband Dean, who is 55 years old, were finally reunited with their beloved pet. Kizzy seemed just as happy to see them as they were to see her.

Alison said: 'It's absolutely brilliant to see her again, but what were the chances? For two years she's been living with no home and no care.

'When she was seen in the gutter, the lady first thought Kizzy was dead. She was emaciated, only weighed 2.5kgs, had worms and fleas, and couldn't walk because of her claws.

'And this is a pet cat, not microchipped, who is 25 years old and has lived in a house and been cared for all of her life.'

She continued: 'She recognized my husband's scent and then cried. She's now relaxing with us and getting plenty of cuddles and treats.'

Natasha McPhee, founder of Animals Lost and Found in Kent, stated: 'It's just wonderful! It's amazing. Most cats don't get to that age indoors let alone outside on their own.'



