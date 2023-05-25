Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Hair-Pulling Battle At O'Hare Airport

Brawl erupts at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, goes viral.

Two women grapple, one attacked with weapon.

Christopher Hampton, Tembra Hicks arrested for battery.

Buckle up as tensions escalated and chaos unfolded at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

A massive brawl, captured and widely shared on Twitter, erupted among a group of passengers in Terminal 3's baggage claim area.

Multiple witnesses filmed the scene, revealing several individuals engaging in a physical altercation.

As the Chicago Police Department reported to Fox News Digital, “A verbal tiff that started in-flight took off upon landing, with a 24-year-old woman finding herself on the receiving end of a two-pronged attack.”

Amidst the ongoing brawl, a striking scene unfolded where two women grappled on the ground, engaging in a fierce struggle that could rival professional wrestling.

Just as they managed to separate, one of the women unexpectedly became the target of a surprise attack from another female participant, who wielded an unknown weapon.

A knight in shining armor then charged the female assailant, sending her sprawling.

Onlookers were caught in the crossfire, with one yelling, 'Hey, hey, bro!' as another man threw a punch at the fallen woman's head.

The spark that ignited this airport brawl remains as murky as a foggy runway, with bystanders caught asking the burning questions: 'Where’s security?' and 'Stop!'

The tumultuous airport altercation concluded with the arrest of two individuals hailing from Illinois: Christopher Hampton, 18, from Maywood, and Tembra Hicks, 20, from Carol Stream.

They were apprehended by the police and are currently being charged with a single count of misdemeanor battery.

The Chicago Department of Aviation, trying to smooth over this turbulent incident, reassured the public that 'Safety and security are always cruising at a high altitude for us. We're in constant communication with our federal partners and the Chicago Police Department to ensure a safe flight for everyone in our facilities.'

With these turbulent events, it appears that we may be in for some more bumpy situations.




