Couple Lift Kitchen Floor And Surprising Found Hidden Treasure

Emma Harrison and Rhys Stainer were completely astounded.

They were taken aback to find a well that measured over 20 feet deep.

Emma and Rhys believe that the concealed well was originally built alongside the house back in 1897.

When a homeowner moves into a new house, they find some weird things.

3 Emma and Rhys believe that the concealed well was originally built alongside the house back in 1897. 3 Emma Harrison and Rhys Stainer were completely astounded. 3 They were taken aback to find a well that measured over 20 feet deep.

Imagine the surprise of a couple who recently moved into a new house, only to uncover a shocking secret left behind by the previous owners. Emma Harrison and Rhys Stainer were completely astounded when they stumbled upon a hidden treasure within their newly purchased home - a well that had been concealed for 126 year

During some renovation work in the kitchen, Emma, 28, and Rhys, 27, made an unexpected discovery. They were taken aback to find a well that measured over 20 feet deep, cleverly disguised beneath a floor tile in their kitchen. Excited about their find, the couple decided to share the news on TikTok, where their video quickly gained immense popularity, accumulating over 5.3 million views and more than 232,000 likes. The revelation left many online viewers feeling a mixture of fascination and unease.

Based on their estimation, Emma and Rhys believe that the concealed well was originally built alongside the house back in 1897, making it an astonishing 126 years old.

Emma said: 'We absolutely love period properties and this feature was a great find!'

'It [the well] had unfortunately been ordered over by the previous owners and wasn't on show, but you can pop up the floorboard.

'We assume from our research it was built at the same time as the house to provide the original house with a water supply. The house was built in 1897.'

To protect and showcase their remarkable discovery, the couple has expressed their desire to decorate and incorporate the newly found well as a prominent feature in their home. They hope to transform it into a captivating element that adds character and charm to their living space.

Emma said: 'Hopefully we can put lights all the way down the well so you can see right to the bottom and a glass top that you can walk over.

'It will make a great feature in the new kitchen. We're going to do it all ourselves but we're expecting it will take a few years.'

One person wrote: 'Your husband is really brave standing over the 20-foot hole in his socks on bare wood.'

A second added: 'Nope nope I would never stay there after finding that.'

A different user added: 'How do ye handle the ghosts and/or demonic creatures? add a padlock or is there a spray?'















