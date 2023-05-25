Elderly Women Gets The Trick Of Turkish Ice Cream Vendor

There is another option: outsmarting the vendor to grab the ice cream quickly.

The incident, has gone viral, spreading joy and admiration for the quick-thinking grandma.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder that age is no barrier when it comes to wit and triumph.

Turkish vendors are famous on social media as their style of selling is unique and when it comes to purchasing Turkish ice cream, it is the part of playful tricks performed by the vendor.

Many customers have found themselves patiently waiting for the vendor to finish their playful antics with the ice cream cone. However, there is another option: outsmarting the vendor to grab the ice cream quickly. And that's precisely what this clever elderly woman did.

In a delightful display of wit and determination, an elderly woman in Turkey outsmarted a skilled ice cream vendor, leaving onlookers in awe.

The incident, captured on video, has gone viral, spreading joy and admiration for the quick-thinking grandma. Her clever maneuver resulted in her successfully obtaining her ice cream cone without any playful tricks from the vendor. This heartwarming story serves as a reminder that age is no barrier when it comes to wit and triumph.







