Historic Sword Of Tipu Sultan Fetches Record-breaking £14 Million At London Auction

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword sold for £14 million at Bonhams auction.

Surpassed estimated value of £1,500,000-£2,000,000.

Crafted by Mughal swordsmiths with German blade design.

In a momentous event that captivated history enthusiasts and collectors alike, Bonhams Islamic and Indian Art sale in London witnessed the astounding sale of Tipu Sultan's prized bed-chamber sword for an extraordinary sum of £14 million.

This remarkable auction surpassed all expectations as the sword, initially estimated to be valued between £1,500,000 and £2,000,000, garnered intense bidding competition and ultimately achieved an unprecedented price.

Bonhams, renowned for its expertise in fine art and antiquities, made waves with the announcement of this extraordinary sale.

The legendary sword, once belonging to the esteemed 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan, had captured the attention of passionate collectors and aficionados worldwide, amplifying the anticipation surrounding the auction.

The captivating history surrounding the sword undoubtedly added to its allure.

Having graced the private chambers of Tipu Sultan, a prominent figure in Indian history renowned for his valiance and defiance against British colonial rule, the sword symbolizes a significant era of resistance and cultural heritage.

The auction commenced with an electric atmosphere as fervent bidders eagerly vied for the chance to own this unparalleled artifact.

As the bidding escalated to astonishing heights, it became evident that this extraordinary piece would surpass all previous records.

When the gavel finally struck, marking the conclusion of an exhilarating bidding war, the sword had secured an unprecedented price of £14 million.

This remarkable outcome signifies not only the immense historical and cultural value attributed to Tipu Sultan's legacy but also the enduring fascination with remarkable artifacts that have shaped the course of history. The staggering sale price not only underscores the indomitable spirit of Tipu Sultan but also highlights the enduring allure of artifacts that have witnessed and contributed to pivotal moments in our collective past.

As news of this extraordinary auction spreads, it serves as a testament to the enduring power of historical artifacts to captivate the imagination, evoke a sense of wonder, and offer a tangible connection to the past.

The sale of Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword at such an astonishing price will undoubtedly resonate within the realms of history, art, and heritage for generations to come.

“This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands. Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable,' said Oliver White, Bonhams Head of Islamic and Indian Art.

According to the press release, the recently sold weapon boasts extraordinary craftsmanship.

Meticulously crafted by skilled Mughal swordsmiths, it combines a German blade design that found its way to India during the 16th century.

The hilt of the sword showcases an exquisite display of masterful artistry, adorned with intricately engraved gold lettering that beautifully depicts five divine qualities of God.

Additionally, two invocations specifically addressing God are gracefully inscribed, adding to the spiritual significance of the weapon.

Notably, an inscription proudly proclaims its purpose as the 'Sword of the ruler,' further emphasizing its noble origins and historical significance.

'The sword has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance, and unrivaled craftsmanship. It was no surprise it was so hotly contested between two phone bidders and a bidder in the room. We are delighted with the result,” said Nima Sagharchi, Group Head of Islamic and Indian Art.



