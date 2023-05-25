Lost In Time: Library Welcomes Long-Lost Book Returned After 96 Years

St. Helena Public Library receives book returned after 96 years

Book titled "A History of the United States" by Benson Lossing

Comments express appreciation for the act of returning despite book's condition

In a truly extraordinary event, the St. Helena Public Library in the United States delightedly shared an incredible story on its Instagram page. Astonishingly, a book was returned to the library after an astounding 96 years of being overdue.

3 Comments express appreciation for the act of returning despite book's condition 3 St. Helena Public Library receives book returned after 96 years 3 Book titled "A History of the United States" by Benson Lossing

The post featured captivating pictures of the long-awaited book, adding to the intrigue surrounding this remarkable tale.

'How amazing is this! 96 years ago someone checked this book out from our library. It just goes to show, it's never too late to return your library book,' wrote St. Helena Public Library on Instagram.

The St. Helena Public Library in the United States recently received the long-awaited return of a book titled 'A History of the United States' by Benson Lossing.

Remarkably, this book had been borrowed on February 21, 1927, and after an astounding 96 years, it was finally returned to the library in 2023.

Chris Kreider, the director of the Saint Helena library, said to the media, 'One of my staff members brought it, they came up and said, 'Oh, somebody had returned that book,' and they thought it was cool. It was a really old book, and we didn't realize quite how old it was.' She further told the media, 'All of us are just, you know, wondering where the book could have been for so long, you know, from being checked out in 1927. And actually, none of us have seen a library book that was checked out in 1892 or anything else. And to have it be from this library from that far back is incredible.'

Within a few days of sharing the post, it garnered numerous likes and received several comments, indicating the level of engagement and interest it generated.

An individual wrote, 'This is amazing. I know the book wasn't returned in the best shape, but it was RETURNED and that's something in this day and age!' A second added, 'No wonder he didn't return it. At 5 cents a day late fee in 1927. That is the equivalent of over a dollar a day late fee in today's money.' A third shared, 'Fantastic.'



