Lottery Jackpot Winner Donates 82 Lakh To Support School Children

Souleymane Sana, a revered dance instructor from Mali, Africa, wins $100,000 in a scratch-off card game.

Sana pledges to use his winnings to uplift school children in his New Bern hometown.

He plans to build more classrooms and establish a dance center in Mali.

New Bern, NC - In an awe-inspiring stroke of luck, Souleymane Sana, a revered dance instructor and native of Mali, Africa, has emerged victorious with a life-changing win of $100,000 in a thrilling scratch-off card game. This extraordinary windfall has ignited an indomitable spirit within Sana, prompting him to announce his heartfelt commitment to uplifting the lives of school children in his beloved hometown.

3 He plans to build more classrooms and establish a dance center in Mali. 3 Souleymane Sana, a revered dance instructor from Mali, Africa, wins $100,000 in a scratch-off card game. 3 Sana pledges to use his winnings to uplift school children in his New Bern hometown.

The exhilarating news was announced by the North Carolina Education Lottery, where the dynamic 39-year-old Souleymane Sana, brimming with joy and anticipation, purchased the magnificent $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from the esteemed Neuse Shop & Fuel on West New Bern Road in Kinston. Sana, overcome with euphoria, triumphantly claimed his remarkable victory at the lottery's illustrious headquarters, marking the inception of a benevolent journey.

While Sana's initial winnings tallied an impressive $100,000, he gracefully acknowledged the necessary deductions for state and federal taxes, ultimately receiving a sum of $71,259. With an unwavering dedication to enriching the lives of the younger generation, Sana aspires to utilize this generous amount to empower and support the education of school children in his hometown.

As the news of Souleymane Sana's extraordinary triumph spreads, the community eagerly anticipates the transformative initiatives he plans to undertake with his newfound resources.

This awe-inspiring tale of a dance instructor's ascent to prosperity, coupled with his unwavering commitment to making a profound difference, will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration to countless individuals seeking to create positive change within their communities.

In an exclusive interview, Sana expressed his overwhelming gratitude for the life-altering win and his deep-rooted connection to his African heritage. He emphasized that the heartfelt decision to invest in the education of school children in his hometown stems from a desire to provide them with the tools and opportunities they deserve, fostering a brighter future for generations to come.

With Souleymane Sana's heartwarming tale now capturing the attention of both local and national media, the spotlight shines brightly on this extraordinary dance instructor-turned-philanthropist, who is poised to leave an indelible mark on the lives of countless young minds.

As the world eagerly awaits the realization of his ambitious vision, Sana's journey promises to embody the transformative power of generosity, inspiration, and the enduring spirit of a true hometown hero.

In a statement to the NC Education lottery, Sana said, 'I’m going to keep doing my best to help build more classrooms for the children in Mali. That is the thing that makes me happy. This was my dream. That was one of the main reasons I bought that scratch ticket was to be able to keep helping them'

He further added, “I love to dance, and I want to teach the children in Mali to love it too. If you talk about culture and you talk about education, they both go together. Some of the money is going to be used to start building a dance center there. My dream is just becoming true little by little and I hope it will keep going.”