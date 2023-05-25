Nagaland Minister Reply To Helmetless Pose With Hilarious Reason

Nagaland minister is once again being in the news for his helmetless post on Twitter.

The Nagaland minister is once again in the news for his helmetless post on Twitter. The post is in response to a user's tweet featuring a photo of Mr. Along posing with the user on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

In the picture, both men can be seen smiling while sitting on the bike, but noticeably without helmets. Mr. Along seized the opportunity to add a touch of humor to the photo while also conveying an essential safety message. The tweet from the Nagaland minister has garnered an impressive 430,000+ views, generating significant attention online.

'People will say where the helmet is? Brother, you need the style to pose! PS: Not to travel without a helmet!' Mr. Along said in his tweet.

'This photo could be used by @harleydavidson for India ads,' commented one user. 'Good pose,' tweeted another.

'You are the only good thing Twitter has,' a third user said on Twitter.

Mr. Along is a social media personality who has gained popularity for his entertaining and clever posts that captivate his followers.

Recently, he delighted his audience by sharing a photograph depicting a renowned chef engaging in a game of carrom with locals, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Nagaland's scenic hills. Along with the picture, Mr. Along posed a challenge to the online community, inviting them to guess the chef's identity.

In addition to this playful post, Mr. Along uses his social media platform to showcase the beauty and rich culture of his state. He also offers valuable life advice, sharing insights and wisdom with his followers. In one notable post from March, Mr. Along delivered a powerful message about the detrimental impact of littering on roads and emphasized the importance of preserving the environment.



