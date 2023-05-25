Odd One Out: Can You Find The Odd Pendant In 9 Seconds?

o spot the strange charm in the image, one must use their common sense.

The Odd One Out Puzzle is critical to logical reasoning.

You are required to find the odd pendant In 9 Seconds.

The evil eye has existed for about 5,000 years. It first appeared on Chalcidian drinking containers known as 'eye-cups' in the sixth century BC as a sort of apotropaic sorcery.

It is utilized to repel negative energy. But you'll need hawk eyes to spot the strange evil eye charm in the image.

In reference to the image above, complete the challenge using all of your common sense and cognitive abilities. It may be difficult, but your talent and abilities can benefit you in the long run.

What is an Odd One Out Puzzle?

The odd-one-out conundrum, often known as Knock Out in America, is critical to logical reasoning.

It assesses general comprehension and observation skills. To think creatively, one must be innovative, intelligent, and possess a distinct point of view.

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

​



The glittering eye was taken by Brightside, who also gave credit to Depositphotos.

This image depicts a total of 36 evil eye charms separated into 6 columns and 6 rows, each of which is unique.

Separate the image into pieces. To obtain all the clues, go through each row and column without missing a beat.

Focus on unusual details such as colours, shapes, types, classifications, and everything else that comes to mind to find the odd one.

Remember you just have 9 seconds.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

Take a look at the surrounded one; the iris hue is somewhat lighter than the others in the image.