Paws On Wheels: Helmeted Dog Joins Cyclist On Epic Adventure

Play

Viral video on Twitter emphasizes helmet safety, posted by Mohammed Nayeem.

Video shows man and dog from Tamil Nadu wearing helmets while riding a bike.

Post gains over 90,000 views and 700 likes in just 48 hours.

A viral video posted on Twitter by Mohammed Nayeem has once again highlighted the importance of helmet safety.

3 Post gains over 90,000 views and 700 likes in just 48 hours. 3 Viral video on Twitter emphasizes helmet safety, posted by Mohammed Nayeem. 3 Video shows man and dog from Tamil Nadu wearing helmets while riding a bike.

The footage, originating from Tamil Nadu, captures a man riding a bike with his dog seated behind him, both donning helmets.

Mohammed Nayeem emphasized the adherence to rules in the caption, sparking widespread attention.

The post shared just 48 hours ago, has already amassed over 90,000 views, 700 likes, and numerous comments, with engagement continuing to rise.

An individual wrote, 'Wahhh wahhh' and added clap emojis in front of it. A second added, 'India is shining on.' 'Insano ke liye sabak (A lesson for humans)' expressed a third. A fourth posted, 'If you love someone, you care for them.'