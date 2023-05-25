Real-Life Barbie: Australian Woman's 82 Lakh Makeover Shocks The World

Play

Jazmyn Forrest, 25, from Queensland, Australia, on a quest to become a real-life Barbie doll

Invested over $100,000 (approx. 82 lacks) in surgeries and cosmetic procedures

Started with breast augmentation at age 18 and continued with multiple surgeries

Jazmyn Forrest, a 25-year-old from Queensland, Australia, has captured headlines with her extraordinary quest to become a living Barbie doll. Investing over $100,000 (approximately 82 lacks), she embarked on a series of surgeries and cosmetic procedures to achieve her desired aesthetic.

Beginning her transformation at the young age of 18, Jazmyn opted for breast augmentation as her first step.

Since then, she has undergone a remarkable number of plastic surgeries and cosmetic enhancements, with no signs of slowing down.

Her list of 'dream surgeries' still awaits her, revealing a relentless pursuit of perfection. In her interview with news.com.au, she expressed her belief that this transformation has had a profoundly positive impact on her life. 'While I'm young, I want to have fun with my body and face,' she explained.

Jazmyn's extensive journey involved more than just breast augmentation. Her cosmetic endeavors included lip, cheek, nasolabial fold, chin, jaw, and temple fillers, combined with regular Botox injections.

Additionally, she underwent laser liposuction, targeting various areas such as her stomach, arms, inner thighs, upper and lower back, chin, and face. Notably, she even opted for a second breast augmentation at the age of 24.

Jazmyn Forrest's commitment to transforming herself into a real-life Barbie has sparked intrigue and fascination worldwide.

Her story showcases the lengths some individuals are willing to go to in their pursuit of beauty and self-expression.

“I was a teenager when I first thought about having plastic surgery. With each surgery, I do get treated better by both men and women, while my confidence also skyrockets,” Forrest told news.com.au. She added, “I see my body twice a day before I shower, and I see my face twice a day when I brush my teeth, so it helps my self-esteem. It is so worth investing in your body and face, as that is what the world sees.”

In a revealing Instagram video, Forrest proudly unveiled her Barbie-like appearance, sharing that she had undergone plastic surgery to achieve her desired resemblance to the iconic doll.

After the video gained traction online, many in the comments shared their thoughts. An individual wrote, “This is never necessary. Anyone who may be reading this considering this, you are beautiful and you do not need this.” “You look perfect!” expressed another. A third said, “You look amazing!” “I guess she got the look she was after - fake and plastic,” commented a fourth.

Despite people’s varied opinions, Jazmyn Forrest emphasized that her transformation journey is entirely for herself and that she pays no heed to what others have to say. “I had wanted those procedures since I was a teen. I don’t care what other people think. I do this all for me, I see myself more than anyone else,” Forrest told news.com.au.



