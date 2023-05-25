Record-Breaking T-Shirt: Massive Rugby Pitch-Sized Creation From Recycled Materials

Romanian group creates world's largest t-shirt, equivalent to a rugby pitch.

T-shirt made entirely from over 500,000 recycled plastic bottles.

Record-breaking t-shirt measured 108.96m in length and 73.48m in width.

Guinness World Records' Twitter account recently featured an intriguing post showcasing a remarkable achievement by a Romanian group.

3 Record-breaking t-shirt measured 108.96m in length and 73.48m in width. 3 Romanian group creates world's largest t-shirt, equivalent to a rugby pitch. 3 T-shirt made entirely from over 500,000 recycled plastic bottles.

They successfully created the world's largest t-shirt, which can cover an entire rugby pitch.

What makes this feat even more astonishing is that the t-shirt is made entirely from recycled materials, specifically over 500,000 plastic bottles.

A blog article by GWR highlights this extraordinary endeavor, emphasizing the group's aim to promote recycling and raise awareness about its importance.

“The largest t-shirt is 108.96 m (357.48 feet) long and 73.48 m (241.08 feet) wide, achieved by Asociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania, and Federatia Romana. After the record attempt, the t-shirt was broken down into 10,000 individual items of clothing for underprivileged children,” Guinness World Records (GWR) wrote as they posted the video.

Since its upload on May 24, the video has garnered an impressive number of views, nearing 26,000 and steadily rising.

Furthermore, it has received nearly 200 likes, demonstrating the growing interest and appreciation for this remarkable record.

What are your impressions regarding this extraordinary achievement?



