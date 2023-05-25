See How Microwave Method Will Give You The Perfect Poaching Eggs

She claims that she can achieve a perfectly runny yolk by simply microwaving the eggs.

Eggs are a popular and versatile food that can be enjoyed in various ways. They can be eaten on toast or as part of a full English breakfast. You can have eggs for any meal of the day, and there are different ways to cook them, like scrambled, poached, or fried.

Poached eggs are often considered the best, but they are known for being tricky to get right. However, one woman has come up with a clever trick to make poached eggs easily, and it doesn't require a frying pan or saucepan. She claims that she can achieve a perfectly runny yolk by simply microwaving the eggs.

This woman shared her cooking hack on TikTok, a popular video-streaming service, where she has over 18,000 followers on her account @danarebeccadesigns. Since sharing her method, her video has gained an impressive 1.6 million views so far.

Captioning the post, she wrote: 'My mum is obsessed with TikTok and this new hack!'

'You break an egg into a small bowl, add a little bit of water (just to cover the yolk), and put it in the microwave. Mine goes in for 44 seconds!

'It can go in for between 36-45 seconds,' she added.

Retrieving the bowl from the microwave, the woman gushed: 'Out comes the perfect poached egg!'

