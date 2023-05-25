Swiggy Instamart's Green Leafy Veggies Challenge: Win Cash Prize

Swiggy Instamart's Twitter challenge asks followers to identify four leafy vegetables

Cash prize of ₹5000 offered to those who can name all four greens

Challenge gains viral momentum with enthusiastic responses

In a move to engage and reward its followers, Swiggy Instamart took to Twitter on May 24 with an exciting challenge.

The task seemed deceptively simple: correctly identify four types of leafy vegetables.

However, to entice participants even further, the company dangled a tempting cash prize of 5000 for anyone who could name all four greens.

The challenge quickly gained viral momentum, captivating the online community and triggering a flood of enthusiastic responses.

As the comments section overflowed with a flurry of answers, participants showcased their knowledge and creativity.

Some individuals added a touch of humor to their submissions, injecting a lighthearted atmosphere into the competition.

Swiggy Instamart's innovative initiative not only engaged their followers but also highlighted the widespread interest in green leafy vegetables.

With the anticipation building, the race was on to claim the coveted 5000 cash prize and secure the title of a leafy veggie connoisseur.

Will the winners be able to impress with their leafy vegetable expertise, or will a surprising twist unfold?

Only time will tell as the challenge continues to captivate social media users and showcases the power of engagement-driven campaigns.

“5000 to anyone who can name all these,” wrote Swiggy Instamart while sharing pictures on Twitter.

Prepare to flex your vegetable expertise as Swiggy Instamart's intriguing tweet takes the internet by storm.

On May 24, the company shared an image featuring four unidentified leafy vegetables, inviting their followers to guess their names.

Garnering an impressive 1.5 lakh views, along with an abundance of likes and comments, the tweet has become a sensation among social media users.

With curiosity piqued and engagement soaring, participants from all corners have eagerly joined the challenge, hoping to showcase their veggie knowledge and claim the ultimate bragging rights.

The image holds the key to the cash prize, driving enthusiasts to meticulously analyze each leafy green and submit their educated guesses.

As the tweet continues to generate excitement, it serves as a testament to the power of interactive campaigns in capturing the attention of online audiences.

Swiggy Instamart's innovative approach has not only sparked friendly competition but has also ignited a widespread discussion on the diverse world of leafy vegetables.

So, are you prepared to join the ranks of eager participants and put your vegetable expertise to the test?

Step up to the challenge and see if you can correctly identify all four leafy vegetables in Swiggy Instamart's viral tweet, which has taken the digital realm by storm.

“Methi, dhaniya, patta gobhi, pudina,” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “Dhaniya dhaniya dhaniya dhaniya.” “Here is the answer: Fenugreek leaves, coriander leaves, lettuce leaves, mint leaves. Now send me the 5000 to my account. A fourth commented, “Pudina or hara dhaniya bhijwado chatni banani hai, sabzi nhi bani aj ghar pe (Send mint and coriander leaves. I have to make chutney. The vegetable was not cooked at home today).” “Green leafy vegetables,” expressed a sixth.



