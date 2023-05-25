Wall Collapses During Fire In Multi-storey Building

The New South Wales fire and rescue department shared footage that captured the dramatic moment.

The fire engulfed a factory in the inner-city area of Surry Hills.

“Terrible fire in Surry Hills in my electorate," Sydney federal MP Tanya Plibersek wrote on Twitter.

A fire broke out in the whole multi-storey building located in Surry Hills near Sydney's Central metro station on Thursday.

The New South Wales Fire and rescue department shared footage that captured the dramatic moment when a wall of the building collapsed.

The fire engulfed a factory in the inner-city area of Surry Hills, prompting more than 100 firefighters to battle the blaze. The incident occurred in the afternoon, attracting the attention of onlookers as the fire consumed all seven stories of the building.

The factory fire was visible around 4:40 pm and occurred between Randle Street and Randle Lane, close to Central Station in the city. As the fire raged on, the roof of the factory collapsed, followed by the walls of the building, which crumbled shortly before 5 pm.

'The building is currently totally engulfed in flames,' a NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman told news on Thursday.

'We don't know what's caused it ... we're working to contain the source but it's threatening adjoining buildings.'

According to a report by News Corp, residents of a nearby apartment were forced to evacuate in the afternoon due to small fires that broke out on the balconies of the apartments. Local authorities advised people to avoid the area and follow instructions from the police and firefighters. Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

'Please stay safe and listen to instructions from emergency services.'