Anushka Sharma Sets The Red Carpet On Fire At Cannes

Actress Anushka Sharma has finally graced the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with her debut appearance. Social media platforms were abuzz with excitement as photos and videos of her first Cannes outing surfaced on Friday evening. Anushka made a stunning fashion choice by donning a beautiful Richard Quinn gown for the occasion.

Anushka Sharma graced the Cannes Film Festival venue in a breathtaking off-shoulder gown adorned with voluminous floral embellishments. Stepping down the stairs with grace, she exuded stunning elegance. Complementing her ensemble, she opted for a sleek hair bun and a fresh, natural makeup look. Keeping her accessories minimal, she added just the right touch of sparkle to her overall appearance.

Anushka Sharma is presently attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival with the aim of celebrating and recognizing women's contributions to the film industry. She will be joined by renowned actor Kate Winslet at this prestigious event. This incredible opportunity arose shortly after Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had a meeting with Emmanuel Lenin, the French ambassador to India, at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

Anushka Sharma's arrival in Cannes remains undisclosed as the exact date of her presence at the prestigious film festival is unknown. However, on May 22, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport accompanied by her husband, Virat Kohli, after their trip to Bengaluru. Anushka joined Virat during his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. While in Bengaluru, she shared a glimpse of the city's rainy weather on her social media. Later, on May 24, Anushka and Virat were once again seen at the Mumbai airport.

Anushka Sharma concluded the filming of the movie in December of the previous year. She delighted fans by sharing multiple pictures capturing the final day on set, which took place inside a cricket stadium. In the caption of her post, she expressed her sentiments about the experience. “It’s a wrap on Chakda 'Xpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! (blue heart, clapboard and cricket bat emojis).”