Celina Jaitly's Hilarious Video Response To Date Request Delights Fans

Celina Jaitly has recently posted a humorous video on social media, aiming to bridge the gap between herself and her fans. In the video, she hilariously reacts to a man asking her out on a date, suggesting that she should forgive him like a younger brother if he happens to make any mistakes.

This particular reel has gained popularity on Instagram, with many users reenacting it. Jaitly draws a parallel between the video and her own life, highlighting her relationship with husband Peter Haag and their three sons.

In March, Celina Jaitly initially shared the video on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: 'When you finally find the opportunity for DATE NIGHT with your husband after having two sets of twins... #relationshipmemes #husbandwifejokes #hindicomedy #funny #hindimemes.'

The video depicts her preparing for a date, wearing casual black attire along with a matching jacket. Her reaction is one of shock when the young man tells her in Hindi, 'This is my first date. If I make any mistakes, please forgive me and consider me as your younger brother.'