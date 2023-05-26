Sunny Leone Becomes Upset While Discussing Her Cannes Debut

Sunny Leone gets upset whenever she talks about her role in Kennedy.

She prepared for her role, "Anurag Sir wanted me to have this particular laugh."

I'm really grateful to my hubby for always being there for me" She Said.

Sunny Leone gets upset whenever she talks about her role in Kennedy, which premiered as part of the Midnight Screenings Section at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. 'Unbelievable in every way and so exciting,' she says of the sensation.

Sunny, who was born in Canada as Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Indian-Sikh parents, has had an interesting life. Did she ever imagine that her involvement in the adult entertainment sector, as well as her courageous action to come to India and participate in the reality show Bigg Boss, would lead her to Cannes one day? 'Certainly not. Not even a single percent. My life has had some insane ups and downs, but Anurag Sir took up the phone and promised me I'll be fine as Charlie changed everything. 'Just getting that phone call made me so happy,' she exclaims.

Sunny then discusses how she got the part. 'Even though I hadn't done an audition in a long time, I was confident in delivering my lines, but I was terrified that they wouldn't like me.' The coolest thing that happened after he started showing this film to people while it was still in the editing process was that people who had never spoken to me before would approach me and say, 'Oh, we saw Kennedy and we really liked your part.' Even if nothing else comes out of this event, he (Anurag Kashyap) has shown me so much love, care, and respect that I will be eternally grateful.'

A slew of renowned Bollywood divas have made news for strolling the red carpet at Cannes this year, but Sunny Leone is the only one who will be there with her film. Sunny tells us about how she prepared for her role, 'Anurag Sir wanted me to have this particular laugh.' I'm sure we've all met people who hide behind their chuckle and smile. Who makes you feel as if everything is fine when they are in pain on the inside? This is something I can identify to. I recognized her personality. People look at me and believe I'm very confident, someone who isn't insecure, who doesn't feel awful after everything that has happened to me in the last ten years, the judgments and comments...

It's a significant occasion for Sunny, and she describes it as 'the best feeling ever.' I keep saying Anurag Sir, thank you for taking up the phone and phoning me since a filmmaker of his stature has never done so before. It's a lovely sensation.'

So, now that her Cannes dream has come true, what's next for her? 'Predicting the future is impossible,' she argues. 'This is a moment I want to remember.' I can't transform the industry by going door-to-door and asking them, 'Will you work with me now?' 'I believe it will transpire as it is supposed to.'

When asked what she would tell her younger self, Sunny said, 'I'll tell my younger self not to worry.' Tomorrow will see the return of the sun. Everything I've done thus far has not been easy, nor has it come easily to me. I had to put in a lot of effort. So my tale of a girl from one culture joining a completely alien one and navigating and surviving it proves that things do work out. I'm really grateful to my hubby for always being there for me.'