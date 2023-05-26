Tom Hanks Honored With Honorary Doctorate From Harvard University

Tom Hanks receives honorary doctorate from Harvard University.

The actor's speech brings lightheartedness and humor to the occasion.

Hanks' presence adds excitement and inspiration to the graduating students.

Harvard University has bestowed an honorary doctor of arts degree upon acclaimed actor Tom Hanks, who has won the prestigious Academy Award twice.

According to People, Tom Hanks, aged 66, gave a commencement address to graduating students at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday.

As a lighthearted remark, Tom Hanks humorously mentioned that he received the honorary doctorate of arts from an Ivy League school without having put in any effort, attending classes, or even stepping foot in the library.

'I don't know much about Latin, I have no real passion for enzymes, and public global policy is something I scan in the newspaper just before I do the Wordle.'

