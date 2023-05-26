Rupee Gains Against US Dollar In Interbank Market

US dollar closed at Rs 285.15 in interbank market.

The dollar continues to soar in open market.

The dollar is selling at Rs 313 in open market.

KARACHI: Pakistani Rupee (PKR) posted gains against the US dollar in the interbank on Friday.

On the fifth and last day of the business week, the dollar fell by 59 paisa in the interbank market and USD closed at Rs 285.15 in the interbank market.

It should be remembered that the dollar closed at Rs 285.74 at the end of the business day yesterday.

On the other hand, the dollar continues to soar in open market and with an increase of one rupee, the dollar is selling at Rs 313, reaching the highest level in the history of the country.