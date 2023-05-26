Julian Suggests Starc As First-change Bowler For Australia During Tests In England

Julian Suggests Starc As First-change Bowler For Australia

Starc has primarily operated as the opening bowler

Australia's quest to clinch an Ashes series victory in England continues

Brendon Julian, the former all-rounder, has recommended a tactical change for Australia in the upcoming Test matches in England. Julian suggests utilizing left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc as a first-change bowler instead of opening the bowling, citing the advantageous late swing that can be generated with the Dukes ball.

In recent years, Starc has primarily operated as the opening bowler for Australia in Test matches, including his notable performance in England where he claimed 30 wickets at an average of 30.86. However, during the 2019 Ashes series, he was left out of the playing eleven in four out of Australia's five Tests, as the team opted for a rotation policy among their bowlers.

'With the Dukes ball, it takes about five or six overs to get the lacquer off, and then the ball starts to shape a bit. The key with the Dukes ball, because it's got a nice, ropy seam, you've got to get it in the channel early. You've got to be hitting the stumps as much as possible.

I wouldn't necessarily open the bowling with Mitch Starc in England, purely because I don't think the Dukes ball swings early. I'd be happy with Hazlewood and Pat Cummins (opening). They're seamers, and they're going to bowl more stump-to-stump,' Julian said

Mitchell Starc, who has an impressive tally of 306 Test wickets, is preparing for his fourth journey to England for the Ashes series. In addition to the Ashes, he will also be participating in the World Test Championship final against India, scheduled to take place from June 7-11 at The Oval. The Australia squad is scheduled to leave for London on Friday, gearing up for these significant cricketing events.

'When the lacquer gets off the ball and it starts to shape back in, that's when I'd be throwing the ball to Mitch Starc as first change. That's nothing going against Mitch Starc, I just feel that if the ball's not swinging early on, I'd be going with Hazlewood and Cummins,' added Julian.

Australia's quest to clinch an Ashes series victory in England continues, as they haven't achieved this feat since 2001. The upcoming 2023 series holds high hopes for the Australian team, especially after the 2019 series concluded in a draw. The first Ashes Test will be held at Edgbaston from June 16-20, followed by matches at Lord's (June 28-July 2), Headingley (July 6-10), Old Trafford (July 19-23), and The Oval (July 27-31). The Australian team will be aiming to turn the tide and emerge victorious in these significant encounters.

