Qalandars Entrust Haris Rauf With Leadership Role Against PCB XI In Exhibition Game

Haris Rauf, a talented right-arm pacer, has been named the captain of Lahore Qalandars for their upcoming exhibition match against the PCB XI on May 28 in Narowal.

In the squad announcement made today, Rauf was chosen to lead the team, as their usual captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently busy playing for Nottinghamshire in the Vitality Blast 2023.

The exhibition match will also see the participation of opener Fakhar Zaman, as well as the promising players Tahir Baig and Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti from the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

On the other hand, the PCB XI will consist of Kamran Akmal, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Akhlaq, Abbas Afridi, Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Sajid Khan, Ali Imran, and Usman Qadir. The PCB XI will also include local players and those from the U19 category.

To commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, an exhibition match with a 10-over-a-side format will take place at Narowal Sports Complex. The match, scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm, will be broadcasted live on PTV Sports.

The decision to organize the T10 match was made during a meeting led by Ahsan Iqbal, the Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, held last week.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is anticipated to be the esteemed guest at the inauguration ceremony of the state-of-the-art Complex, which offers top-notch international standards for athletes' training.

Lahore Qalandars' squad

Haris Rauf (C), Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Faham ul Haq, Muhammad Naeem, Haydar Khan (Overseas), Ahsan Bhatti, Salman Fayyaz, Taha Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Tayyab Abbas, Jallat Khan, Haroon Tahir, Sheryar Imran and Muhamamd Shoaib