Experts Suggest Social Media Risk To Children

The most important details are that children should be given a few minutes of screen time everyday rather than binge watching over the weekends.

In a new advisory urging parents, policymakers, and technology companies to address the growing mental health crisis, the US Surgeon General said that teenagers' use of social media can significantly harm children's and adolescents' mental health and well-being.

Using social media for more than three hours a day can increase anxiety and depression risk. Abundance online entertainment use is additionally connected with unfortunate rest quality in youngsters which can additionally affect their psychological wellness.

In an interview, health experts discuss the negative effects of social media and recommend the ideal amount of time spent on screens for adolescents.

GIRLS CAN SUFFER FROM BODY IMAGE ISSUES

Kids who spend a lot of time in front of screens and use social media without parental supervision may have mental health issues.

These kids watch content that is violent or disturbing, which can hurt their mental health. This can involve worry as the children can get focused, restless, discouraged, savage, disappointed, and feel desolate too.

In addition, when girls try to look like or imitate a favorite celebrity, they may experience issues with their body image, low self-esteem, and eating disorders.

There are many children who are stuck to cell phones all day, every day. It is the obligation of the guardians to guarantee that the youngster doesn't surpass the given screen time to them.

Under parental supervision, screen time of approximately one hour per day is ideal for children. It is smart to guarantee that the kid watches educative substance rather than gore or sexual substance,'

A FEW MINUTES OF SCREEN TIME EVERY DAY CAN HELP

'We recommend allowing a couple of moments of screen time regular instead of marathon watching throughout the ends of the week.

Even if parents try to restrict their children's screen time, their children may continue to use it even if they have access to it.

RISKS OF CYBER BULLYING, DEPRESSION, SLEEP DEFICIT

'Social Media has its own pros and cons for teenagers,' 'But when you allow some screen time instead of setting strict boundaries around it, it just gives the child the message that they are not getting deprived of screen,' Kids have become more creative as a result of the medium's improved access to global events and current affairs.

Kids have a superior opportunity on virtual systems administration however web-based entertainment openness can likewise affect wellbeing in view of abuse.

Because of investing an excess of energy of virtual entertainment, they are less associated with genuine exercises which could prompt gloom, tension issues, self-perception issues, steady requirement for outside approval, peer pressure, and digital tormenting. This can likewise prompt hindered rest or lacking or upset rest.

At the point when children are stuck to online entertainment locales constantly, they are less dynamic which might prompt a few medical problems'

IDEAL SCREEN TIME FOR KIDS

For youngsters less than two years of age screen time ought to be zero aside from video visiting.

One hour of supervised screen time is acceptable for children aged 2 to 5 years old.

Two hours of leisurely screen time per day is sufficient for adolescents and older children.



