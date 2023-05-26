Precious Cheetah Cubs Perish In Indian National Park

Two cheetah cubs die and a third is in critical condition at an Indian national park.

These cubs were the first cheetah births in India in over 70 years after their official extinction.

The cubs' condition deteriorated due to high temperatures and dehydration.

Tragedy strikes as two cheetah cubs lose their lives and a third remains in critical condition at a national park in Madhya Pradesh, India. This devastating incident follows the recent death of another cub within the same park.

These cubs held significant importance as they marked the first cheetah births in India in over 70 years, following the official declaration of cheetahs as extinct in the country.

3 The cubs' condition deteriorated due to high temperatures and dehydration. 3 Two cheetah cubs die and a third is in critical condition at an Indian national park. 3 These cubs were the first cheetah births in India in over 70 years after their official extinction.

The cubs were born in March to a female cheetah that was translocated from Namibia to India last year.

After being placed under observation, the female cheetah and her three cubs in the national park were closely monitored due to concerns about their well-being.

The park authorities noted that the cubs appeared to be in an abnormal condition, possibly due to the soaring temperature of nearly 47°C experienced on Tuesday. Sadly, despite efforts to save them, two of the cubs succumbed to their weakened, underweight, and severely dehydrated state on Thursday.

The remaining cub is currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment. Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952 but were reintroduced last year as part of a program aimed at repopulating the species.

While the reintroduction was welcomed by wildlife experts, there were also concerns raised about potential risks from other predators and the availability of sufficient prey for the cheetahs.

Eight cheetahs were relocated from Namibia to India in September 2022, and an additional 12 cheetahs arrived from South Africa in February 2023.

Tragically, three cheetahs have died in the last two months, resulting in a total death toll of six. The Supreme Court expressed concerns over these fatalities and urged the government to consider transferring the cheetahs to an alternative location.











