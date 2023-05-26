Japanese Startup Blames Altitude Miscalculation For Moon Landing Failure

The lander carried the UAE's Rashid Rover and a Japanese robot, as well as items from private customers.

ispace is determined to improve and learn from the experience for future missions.

ispace plans a second mission in 2024, utilizing their own rover on an M1 lander.

According to ispace inc, a Japanese startup, their unsuccessful Hakuto-R moon landing mission was a result of an incorrect altitude calculation that led to the spacecraft running out of fuel.

The incident occurred last month when the Tokyo-based company lost contact with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander during its attempt to achieve the world's first commercial soft-landing on the moon.

The lander carried the UAE's Rashid Rover, a mini lunar rover, as well as a small robot from Japan intended to explore the moon's surface. Additionally, the spacecraft contained items belonging to private customers.

Japan's space program has experienced a series of setbacks, with the recent crash of the Hakuto-R moon landing mission adding to the challenges.

Prior to this, the national space agency had to destroy its new H3 rocket in March, and its Epsilon rocket failed after launch in October. Despite these setbacks, ispace, the Japanese startup behind the failed moon landing, expressed its commitment to improve and learn from its mistakes for future missions.

CEO Takeshi Hakamada emphasized the importance of increasing knowledge to achieve stable commercialization. The evolving space race now involves numerous private players alongside national space agencies.

In this race, the United States and its allies are competing against China, with private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin playing significant roles in space exploration and transportation of payloads.

ispace, the Japanese startup, has plans for a second mission in 2024, where they will use their own rover on an M1 lander. Additionally, starting from 2025, they will collaborate with US space software developer Draper to transport NASA payloads to the moon. Their long-term goal is to establish a permanent human settlement on the moon by 2040.











