Manushi Chhillar Posted Pictures Spending Day In Monaco

She wore a semi-sheer dress with a see-through cream overlay,black mini-length lining

She also wore a monochrome look with black heels and minimal makeup

She wore a floral printed strapless gown from the designer label Gauri & Nainika

Manushi Chhillar, an actor and former Miss World, made her debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and travelled to Monaco for a short getaway. She wore a semi-sheer dress with a see-through cream overlay, black mini-length lining, pretty embellishments, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She also wore a floral printed strapless gown from the designer label Gauri & Nainika.

3 She wore a floral printed strapless gown from the designer label Gauri & Nainika 3 She wore a semi-sheer dress with a see-through cream overlay,black mini-length lining 3 She also wore a monochrome look with black heels and minimal makeup

Manushi Chhillar, an actor and former Miss World, surprised millions of her fans with her impressive debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Manushi went to Monaco for a brief vacation after showcasing her style at the French Riviera resort town. In addition, her chic photos of the picturesque location will motivate you to update your wardrobe for your summer getaway plans.

With the caption 'A day in Monaco,' Manushi posted pictures of herself enjoying herself in Monaco while sipping wine. It depicts the star in a semi-sheer gown. A figure-skimming silhouette, pretty embellishments, a see-through cream overlay, and a black mini-length lining make up the summer-ready ensemble. The look was completed with open locks, statement earrings, sleek bracelet, stylish sunglasses, and minimal makeup.

Manushi had previously shown a glimpse of her day trip to Nice, France. The actress posted pictures with the caption, 'New hair!!! ()' showing off her new haircut. (Simply French stuff) For the outing, she chose corset top and linen pants in monochrome.

Manushi paired the outfit with black heels, plum lips, a cream-colored clutch, center-parted open locks, minimal makeup, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Another photoshoot of Manushi showed the entertainer chilling on the gallery in an explanation making dark got dress highlighting a captured neck area, vivid pearl embellishments, full-length sleeves, and a smooth outline supplementing her smooth edge.

Manushi had previously shared images from her Cannes press photo call. She wore a botanical printed strapless outfit from the racks of the originator mark Gauri and Nainika. The outfit includes a dive neck, flowy tulle layered skirt, and a story touching trim length.

Manushi accessorized the ensemble with stilettos, heart-shaped ear studs, stacked gold bracelets, and statement rings. Last but not least, she finished it off with a half-tied half-parted hairstyle, Prada sunglasses, minimal makeup, and a glossy pink lip color.