Mira Rajput's Co-ord Set Must-have For Summer

Mira Rajput is a flat out fashionista. On a regular basis, she posts fashion diary excerpts to her Instagram profile, where she continues to smash fashion goals. From acing easygoing groups to showing us scraps from her conventional journals, Mira's Instagram is loaded with inspo for her fans to allude to. A few days ago, Mira posted a collection of images of herself in a stunning co-ord set. Let’s see her photos here.

Mira played dream to form planner Place of Fett and picked a white and blue summer co-ord set from the racks of the creator house.

Mira paired a matching pair of cotton trousers with a sleeveless white top that featured intricate blue patterns. She finished her look with a matching sleeveless shrug.

Mira pulled off the look flawlessly in Manolo Blahnik's matching blue stilettos with transparent straps, open wavy curls, and minimal makeup. Mira looked perfect as could be.