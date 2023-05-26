Priyanka Chopra Sizzling Gown For Recent Magazine Cover Photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra making waves with her magazine photoshoots

Priyanka wore Michael Kors Collection dress in a striking lime green shade

The dress is perfect for summer escapades and will cost 3,40,606

Priyanka Chopra's status as a global fashion icon is firmly established by her impeccable sense of style. In recent weeks, Priyanka's magazine photoshoots have caused a stir. Her most recent cover go for The Zoe Report broke the web. The actress spoke with the publication about her upcoming thriller-spy show Citadel, the best fashion advice she has ever received, her family, and more. Her followers were also delighted by her sartorial choices for the shoot, which included summer-appropriate dresses that nailed the boldest trends of the season. In any case, we fell head over heels for a risqué green dress and tracked down every one of the subtleties to get the look. Look at to find out.

In one of the pictures from the magazine photoshoot, Priyanka Chopra slipped into a dress from the Michael Kors Collection. The star shared photos of her photoshoot with the subtitle, 'POV: You see the lovely St Nick Monica Mountains in Topanga, on an especially hot day, and all that around was in full blossom (because of the insane downpour this year in SoCal) That is the story behind the photos we shot.

The Cascade Metal Collar Gown is the name of the ensemble, and it comes in a striking shade of lime green. The dress will set you back 3,40,606 yen to buy. If you're willing to spend the colossal sum, it's ideal for summertime adventures on blue or white-sand beaches.

Coming to the subtleties, Priyanka's green troupe includes a casual fitting on the bust, midsection and hips, a gold-tone metal collar with back chain-catch conclusion, sleeveless cut-in shoulders, a creased hung front, thigh-high cut, a high-low fix, open plunging cowl detail uncovering her full back to her bum, and a story clearing plan.

Priyanka styled the group with a gold Bulgari serpentine watch and ring. Finally, focus separated open wavy locks, padded foreheads, unobtrusive eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, fuchsia pink lips, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and light forming gave the last little detail.







