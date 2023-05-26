Sunny Leone At AmfAR Cannes Gala In Shimmering Black Gown

Sunny Leone debuted at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

She wore a shimmering black dress from designer Zeena Zaki

Previously she impressed internet with red carpet look in a blush-pink risque gown

Entertainer Radiant Leone appeared at the 76th release of the Cannes Film Celebration. Sunny is leaving the internet swooning over her shimmering black dress for the amfAR Cannes Gala after impressing the internet with her red carpet look in a blush-pink risque gown while attending the premiere of Kennedy with director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat. Radiant had an awe-inspiring night at the occasion and imparted pictures to fans. Look at to see her post.

3 Previously she impressed internet with red carpet look in a blush-pink risque gown 3 Sunny Leone debuted at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 3 She wore a shimmering black dress from designer Zeena Zaki

Bright Leone sparkled like a retro hotshot in her most recent Instagram pictures from the 2023 amfAR Cannes Celebration. “What a fantastic evening at @amfar! Much obliged to you, @hitendrakapopara for tracking down me this astonishing outfit! My rock is you!' Sunny gave her post a caption. The amfAR is a non-profit organization that conducts cutting-edge research with the goal of eradicating the global AIDS epidemic. Sunny was one of a lot of famous people who came to the event, along with Heidi Klum, Rebel Wilson, Troye Sivan, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, Coco Rocha, Bebe Rexha, Georgina Rodriguez, Ashley Graham, Shay Mitchell, and more.



