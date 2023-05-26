Surveen Chawla's Indian Look At Cannes Impresses Netizens

Surveen Chawla’s elegant look at Cannes red carpet

She chose a traditional ensemble - a sunshine yellow-coloured lehenga

Surveen captioned her Instagram posts “When at Cannes, shine brighter than the sun”

Actor Surveen Chawla is among the Indian celebrities returning to the Cannes Film Festival this year. Surveen posted her first Instagram photos as soon as she arrived in the French Riviera town for the 76th anniversary of the prestigious festival. After Sara Ali Khan, Surveen is the other desi star who picked a customary gathering - a daylight yellow-hued lehenga set styled with striking gems and glitz picks. View all of the images by scrolling through.

3 Surveen captioned her Instagram posts “When at Cannes, shine brighter than the sun” 3 Surveen Chawla’s elegant look at Cannes red carpet 3 She chose a traditional ensemble - a sunshine yellow-coloured lehenga

Surveen captioned her initial Instagram posts from the Cannes Film Festival, 'When at Cannes, shine brighter than the sun [yellow heart emoji]],' On account of my most astounding group for making my vision becomes completely awake.' Surveen can be seen glowing in the photos, wearing an embellished lehenga set from the designer label Seema Gujral, on the French Riviera. Sukriti Grover styled Surveen's most memorable look from Cannes.

The post received a lot of love from Surveen's followers after she shared the photos. 'Uff yeh ladki [fire emojis]' was written by a user. 'Best Indian look,' another person said. 'You are so beautiful,' a fan said. Others praised the star's traditional appearance by posting heart and fire emojis.

Surveen's lehenga set has a bralette blouse with a plunging neckline, cutouts on the sides and back, a fitted bust, and shimmering embellishments. She styled it with a matching lehenga skirt including a tall building midsection, a voluminous layered outline, sequin and beaded enhancements weaved in a light fixture plan, and a story touching fix length.

A see-through tulle cape with billowy sleeves and a long train at the back was Surveen's finishing touch. The traditional outfit was completed with statement rings, statement necklaces, matching floral hath phool, high heels, and other accessories.

Last but not least, Surveen went with a pulled-back bun, mauve lips, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, blushed cheekbones, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.



