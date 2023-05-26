language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Social Media Users Target Asim Azhar Over Recent Weight Gain

Social Media Users Target Asim Azhar Over Recent Weight Gain

Web Desk 26 May , 2023 04:05 PM

Open In App
Social Media Users Target Asim Azhar Over Recent Weight Gain
  • Asim Azhar is currently one of the country's biggest performers and musicians.
  • Asim was gaining weight and began to mock him for it.
  • Asim posted a few photos from his show.

Asim Azhar is currently one of the country's biggest performers and musicians. People adore his songs and performances, and he has climbed through hard work and dedication. He began at an early age and now performs on a global scale. He is currently on tour and sharing photos from his concerts with his fans, who then post their reactions to them.

Asim posted a few photos from his show. 3

Asim posted a few photos from his show.

Asim Azhar is currently one of the country's biggest performers and musicians. 3

Asim Azhar is currently one of the country's biggest performers and musicians.

Asim was gaining weight and began to mock him for it. 3

Asim was gaining weight and began to mock him for it.



End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

689,274,736[+17,947*]

DEATHS

6,882,708[+15*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,992[+12*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story