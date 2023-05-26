Police Seize Cocaine Packets Bearing Nazi Flag In Northern Peru Port

Peruvian authorities seize 58 cocaine packages with Nazi flag and Hitler imprint at Paita port.

Drugs hidden in asparagus-filled shipping container on the SC Anisha R vessel.

Continued search of over 80 containers on the ship.

Peruvian authorities seized 58 packages of cocaine, each weighing one kilo, adorned with a Nazi flag and the name Hitler imprinted in low relief.

The discovery took place at the port of Paita, located on Peru's northern Pacific coast near the Ecuadorian border.

The drugs were concealed within a shipping container filled with asparagus on the SC Anisha R, a Liberian-flagged vessel that had previously docked in Ecuador.

The container was destined for a port in Belgium. Videos and photographs obtained by the Associated Press revealed that the drugs were hidden in the ventilation system of one of the containers. Law enforcement officials continued their search of over 80 containers aboard the ship.

While Peruvian authorities have encountered cocaine packaged in brick shapes with various unconventional symbols in the past, the discovery of packages adorned with a Nazi flag is unprecedented.

It is estimated that Peru produces approximately 100 tons of drugs annually, with a significant portion being transported to Europe via sea routes or small planes that transit through Bolivia en route to Atlantic ports.

According to the United Nations, Peru ranks as the second-largest cultivator of coca leaf and the second-largest producer of cocaine, as reported by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.



