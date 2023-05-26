Abrar-ul-Haq Erupts In Tears As He Announces To Quit PTI

Abrar-ul-Haq announced to quit PTI.

LAHORE: Social activist Abrar-ul-Haq erupted in tears on Friday as he announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a press conference, the PTI leader condemned the events on May 9 when military installations were attacked during violent protests triggered by arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

”My parents taught me patriotism from childhood. Like every Muslim, I wanted to join the army,” he said.

The singer-cum-social activist said he worked for the sake of the nation after gaining fame. “When Allah gave me fame, I worked for Pakistan. Whenever I see a picture of martyrs, I salute them,” he said.

Abrar said the purpose of joining politics was not to gain fame He said unfortunately, his role in politics was not what it should have been. He eventually announced his resignation from PTI and decided to quit politics.

Abrar-ul-Haq joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in December 2011. He was a frequent sight at PTI rallies where he sang party anthems.

In 2012, he was appointed as President of the Youth Wing of PTI. In 2013, he was appointed as PTI's Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

He ran for a seat on the National Assembly as PTI's Candidate for Constituency NA-117 (Narowal-III) in the 2013 general elections. He received 51,359 votes but lost to PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal.

He was again nominated as PTI's Candidate for National Assembly Constituency NA-78 (Narowal-II) for the 2018 general elections but received 88,250 votes and lost again to PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal.

On 15 November 2019, he was appointed as the Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).