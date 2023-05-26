Audio Leaks Commission: Federal Govt Objects CJP Inclusion In Bench

Attorney General objected to inclusion of CJP in bench.

A five-member larger bench heard case audio leaks.

CJP said AG should not interfere in administrative authority.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government objected to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Banial’s inclusion in the five-member bench constituted to hear petitions challenging the formation of Judicial Commission for audio leaks.

During the hearing on the Audio Leaks Commission in the Supreme Court, Attorney General Mansoor Usman objected to the inclusion of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the bench.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petitions filed against the Audio Leaks Commission.

The bench includes Justice Ijaz ul Hassan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

At the beginning of the hearing, the Attorney General objected to the inclusion of the Chief Justice in the bench and stated that the Chief Justice should not be a part of the bench.

On this the Chief Justice said that you mean “I should leave the bench, You should not interfere in our administrative authority, the position of Chief Justice is a constitutional position, it was known that you would raise this objection, but the judiciary is not under the federal government.”

The Chief Justice remarked that how can the government select judges for its own purposes. CJP asked Attorney General to respect the institutions, including the judiciary.

During the hearing, there was a stage when the Chief Justice said that they will interfere in the affairs of the judiciary.