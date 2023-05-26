Firdous Ashiq Awan, Murad Raas Quit PTI

Says Imran Khan's agenda has become a killer for Pakistan.

Says Imran uses people for his interest and throws them like tissue.

On May 9, the memorials of the martyrs were attacked in a planned manner, Firdous Ashiq.

Former Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Firdous Ashiq Awan and Murad Raas on Friday announced parting ways with PTI.

3 On May 9, the memorials of the martyrs were attacked in a planned manner, Firdous Ashiq. 3 Says Imran Khan's agenda has become a killer for Pakistan. 3 Says Imran uses people for his interest and throws them like tissue.

While making this announcement in a press conference, Firdous said that Imran Khan's agenda has become a killer for Pakistan.

Added, Imran very first leaves his friends and I am a witness to Imran’s agenda.

She also said that Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot move forward together and that the PTI chairman uses people for his interest and later throws them away like a tissue.

Firdous stated that an external conspiracy was executed by planning from Zaman Park and that the May 9 attack on memorials of the martyrs was all pre-planned.

Added, there should be an independent inquiry into the events of May 9.

The decision to join PTI was for humanitarian service and the aim of my politics is also based on human service, said Firdous Ashiq.

Murad Raas said we did politics for the people, we believe in democracy and judiciary.

Added, we don't want a fight with institutions, we want to resolve differences through dialogue.

'You cannot imagine how difficult today is, to whom you have given fifteen years of life and fought with all your heart,' said Murad.

Added 'We thank our people who supported us.'