Former IGP’s Son Arrested In Jinnah House Vandalism Case

Rizwan Zia was arrested in the Jinnah House attack case.

He was arrested after geo-fencing record traced him to Jinnah House.

He is the son of former IGP Major (retired) Ziaul Hassan.

LAHORE: The son of former Inspector-General Police Major (retired) Ziaul Hassan has been arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

3 He is the son of former IGP Major (retired) Ziaul Hassan. 3 Rizwan Zia was arrested in the Jinnah House attack case. 3 He was arrested after geo-fencing record traced him to Jinnah House.

Police arrested Rizwan Zia after the geo-fencing record traced his location to the Jinnah House on May 9 which was attacked during violent protests triggered by the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The protestors stormed and ransacked the Jinnah House, which was the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore.

Rizwan Zia, who is also the son-in-law of a former Pakistan Army officer, was rounded up for his involvement in the vandalism and the ransacking of Jinnah House.

A case was registered at the Sarwar Road police station. He said currently under investigation for his allegedly involved in the attack.

The government has vowed not to spare the protestors involved in the attacked on military installations and decided to hold trials in military courts.

A day earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted the custody of 16 miscreants allegedly involved in the Jinnah house vandalism case to a commanding officer for trial under Military Act.

The commanding officer sought the custody of 16 miscreants under the Army Act to commence trial. The court responded to the commanding officer’s request and granted the custody of suspects in the case.

Former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Akram Usman is among the suspects who have been handed over to the commanding officer for further proceedings.

Police have identified 120 suspects in the Jinnah House attack case and their records including national identity cards were handed over to the investigation officers.

Police said that the accused were present in Zaman Park on May 8 and later in Jinnah House on May 9 after geo fencing and video evidence.

Police investigators said that 34 journalists and policemen were among the 154 people who were present at the location. Police said that special teams have been formed to arrest them.