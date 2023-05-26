Imran Khan decides to take legal action against health minister

PTI has started prepariing for action under defamation laws.

Patel said Imran Khan's medical report reveals he is medically unfit.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to take legal action against Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel and his aides for claiming that Imran Khan is mentally unfit.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan approved taking action against the health minister, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

PTI legal team led by Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi has started preparations to take legal action against the minister’s press conference and baseless accusations under defamation and other laws.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who is residing in the United States, also slammed the federal minister for raising accusations against Imran Khan.

He said the first page of the medical report says that Imran Khan is fit for remaining in NAB custody but the second page states his mental condition is questionable.

“There is a need to urgently pass a law requiring at least primary pass for the health minister,” Gill added. “This is an old tactic. It is their desire to prove Imran Khan as corrupt as Zardari and Nawaz”.

Gill said Nawaz Sharif submitted fake reports and Zardari submitted a formal certificate that he was of unsound mind to avoid the Swiss accounts case.

Imran Khan mental state 'questionable'

Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has asserted that the mental stability of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ‘is questionable’ as he cited the former prime minister’s medical reports,

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister presented a medical report of the former prime minister undertaken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

The report states, “The gentleman was examined and appears under stress with anxiety/depression symptoms. There was extensive anger/anxiety about the events happening in the last few weeks.”

“He has little insight about the serious and reality of the current situation. The mental stability is questionable. There were some inappropriate gestures.”

Qadir Patel said that the former prime minister’s samples were taken at PIMS and the medical report states he was medically unfit.

The health minister said that the report will be shown to the report. “This is your prime minister about whom a five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable,” he added.

He pointed out that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.