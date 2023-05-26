Imran Terms PDM Tenure As ‘worst Economic Performing Year In Our History’

Imran Khan called it the ‘worst economic performing year in our history’

He said decision to remove his ecnomy brought ecnonomy into a tailspin.

He said even an enemy could not have done more damage than PDM.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has assailed the economic performance of the government and termed it the “worst economic performing year” in the history of the nation.

3 He said even an enemy could not have done more damage than PDM. 3 Imran Khan called it the ‘worst economic performing year in our history’ 3 He said decision to remove his ecnomy brought ecnonomy into a tailspin.

In a tweet, the embattled former prime minister said the closed-door decision to remove the PTI government last year resulted in the economy tanking and going into a tailspin.

“When one man made the decision behind closed doors to remove our govt and bring back the same cabal of crooks who had been plundering Pak for three decades, it resulted in our economy tanking and going into a tailspin,” he said.

“The statistics show that even an enemy could not have done more damage to the people of Pakistan like PDM has over the last one year”.

The PTI chief termed it the “worst economic performing year in our history”.

He also shared statistics on the economic fallout in the past year, terming PDM as the “Pakistan Destruction Movement.”

The GDP growth is expected to be 0.29 percent for the outgoing fiscal year compared to 6.1 percent during PTI tenure.

The industrial growth rate is shown as 6.83 percent during the FY 2022 as compared to a decline of 2.9 percent during the previous fiscal year, while Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) grew by 11.90 percent in PTI tenure as compared to a decline of 7.98 percent.

The services and construction sector grew by 1.90 and 2.25 percent respectively during Imran’s tenure, while in PDM’s tenure, the services sector only witnessed a growth of 0.85 percent and construction declined by 5.53 percent.

According to the statistics shared by the PTI, the value of exports (July-April) during his government were $26.24 billion, which declined to $23.18 billion during the PDM tenure.

The remittances (July-April) were recorded at $26.14 billion during the PTI tenure and reduced to $22.74 billion during the tenure of the PDM government.