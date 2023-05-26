Imran’s Mental Health Is ‘questionable’ As Per Medical Report: Minister

Abdul Qadir Patel presented the medical report of Imran Khan.

KARACHI: Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has asserted that the mental stability of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ‘is questionable’ as he cited the former prime minister’s medical reports.

Addressing a press conference, the federal health minister presented a medical fitness report of the former prime minister undertaken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after being arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

The report states, “The gentleman was examined and appears under stress with anxiety/depression symptoms. There was extensive anger/anxiety about the events happening in the last few weeks.”

“He has little insight about the serious and reality of the current situation. The mental stability is questionable. There were some inappropriate gestures.”

Qadir Patel said that the former prime minister’s samples were taken at PIMS and the medical report states he was medically unfit. He said Imran Khan can mislead about his leg injury but not the medical report.

The health minister said Imran destroyed the fabric of society. Qatel said he has already mentioned Imran's mental condition and now he stands vindicated after the report was released. He said Faryal Talpur was arrested from the hospital and even Asif Ali Zardari was taken under custody while he was severely sick.

He questioned whether he was worthy of being declared “sadiq and amin” (honest and trustworthy). He said the PTI chief was given a higher standard of justice by the higher judiciary and was released even before the report was issued.

The health minister said that the report was a public document and will be shown to the report. He advised people not to follow a “drug addict” who has misled the nation. “This is your prime minister about whom a five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable,” he added.

He further claimed that there was no mention of any fracture in the PTI chief’s medical reports while he had a 'plaster on his leg for five to six months. “

The minister also said that the PTI chairman’s urine sample was also taken tests. He pointed out that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.

He said the entire nation had shown with the armed forces after the events of May 9, which he said were the worst since 1971.