No One Should Object If Pakistan Punishes May 9 Arsonists: PM

He said "We all are ashamed of what happened on May 9."

PM said politics of political chaos culminated on May 9.

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan was darkest chapter in nation’s history.

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that no one should object if the government of Pakistan punished the arsonists of May 9 as per law, the way the United States had done to its citizens for storming the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

3 Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan was darkest chapter in nation’s history. 3 He said "We all are ashamed of what happened on May 9." 3 PM said politics of political chaos culminated on May 9.

“Today, in the city of Quaid, we all are ashamed of what happened on May 9 in Lahore. Justice requires to punish the perpetrators like the rioters of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. If that punishment was legal, then no one should object if we do so under our law for the desecration of our martyrs,” the PM said.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of K-IV water supply project here, the PM said the politics of political chaos culminated on May 9 in the form of the desecration of the nation’s martyrs, Ghazis and security installations.

He said the strings of the May 9 riots were attached to abroad and that the desecration of martyrs and installations on the instigation of Imran Khan was the darkest chapter in the nation’s history.

Recalling his recent interaction with the family members of martyrs, the PM said their dear ones had rendered sacrifices for the country but the arsonists desecrated their monuments.

The prime minister said the person who always blamed others for plunders had resorted to arsons when arrested on charges of corruption.

“What kind of politics is this,” he questioned and said no political leader in the past ever instigated an attack on Jinnah House or military installations, despite having faced many difficulties.