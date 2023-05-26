Police Arrest PTI’s Aamir Dogar After Escaping From Court

Multan Police arrested PTI’s leader Aamir Dogar.

He was arrested from Multan Shershah Motorway Interchange.

Aamir Dogar escaped from court to avoid arrest.

MULTAN: Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former MNA Aamir Dogar after he escaped from court, BOL News reported.

The former MNA had fled from a lower court in Khanewal district after a case against him was dismissed to evade being arrested again. According to reports, Dogar has been arrested from the Multan Shershah Motorway Interchange.

Police have been on the lookout for Dogar after he fled from the premises of the lower court to avoid being arrested. Dogar was presented before the court n Tuesday by Khanewal Police after two cases were lodged against him.

The court dismissed the cases and ordered his release. Police attempted to arrest him again but he escaped from the court along with his lawyer Shahbaz Cheema. Police cordoned off the area and conducted raids at his guest house in Multan but could not apprehend him.

Aamir Dogar had remained defiant in the crackdown against the party. He said arrests canot weaken their determination for a national cause and Imran Khan was their ‘Redline’.

He said the party strongly condemned the vandalism on May 9 that occurred after the arrest of the PTI chief. He claimed that the future belongs to Imran Khan who will regain power.