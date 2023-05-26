PTI Being Crushed Under Guise Of May 9 Without Probe: Imran

Imran advises people to be patient, not to worry and party will not end like this

Says he is worried about country

Imran questions who wants his country's army to be weak

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has advised his workers, supporters, voters and the people of Pakistan to be patient, not to worry and the party will not end like this.

He made this advice while addressing the nation through video link from his Zaman Park residence, here on Friday.

Imran further said that PTI was being crushed under the guise of May 9 without investigation.

He in his speech said, “I will say to my people and to my party, be patient, don't worry, the party will not end like this, the party ends when the ideology ends. As much as they are oppressing, PTI's vote bank is increasing.”

The PTI chairman said that he was worried about the country, they should have also been worried, they had everything, but still they were not holding elections, claiming that the PDM's vote bank was over.

He added, “They say, first eliminate Imran Khan, then they will hold the elections.”

Imran maintained that the Corps Commander's House was attacked and caught fire and about it he came to know after 4 days by the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court and added that he condemned it at the same time.

He questioned whether anyone wants his country's army to be weak, adding that if the army is weak, then the country is weak.

He lamented, “Now forced divorces are happening, party leaders and workers are being forced to leave the party and Imran Khan.”

He asked that Incidents happened in Lahore, why the party leaders and workers were being arrested in Karachi.

He wondered the crackdown against PTI had been launched without investigation.