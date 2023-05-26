PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi, Singer Abrar-ul-Haq Quit PTI, Politics

Senator Niazi says even Islam does not allow anyone to harm public properties.

Abrar-ul-Haq also denounced May 9 incidents

Abrar says he will focus his social work and for this purpose he abandoned politics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Niazi and PTI leader and distinguished singer Abrar-ul-Haq have announced to part way with the party and politics.

Senator Saifullah Niazi made this announcement while addressing a press conference, here on Friday.

The PTI senator strongly condemned the May 9 incidents and said that even Islam does not allow anyone to harm public properties.

Meanwhile in Lahore, PTI leader and distinguished singer Abrar-ul-Haq also parted way with PTI and announced to give up politics.

Mr. Haq also denounced the incidents happened on May 9 and paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the nation.

He observed that his parents taught him patriotism since childhood, adding that like every Muslim, he wanted to join the army.

He said that when Allah gave him fame, he worked for Pakistan and added whenever he saw a picture of martyrs, he saluted them.

He explained that the purpose of joining politics was not to gain fame but of serving the nation and country.

He said that unfortunately, his role in politics was not what it should have been, adding that he would focus his social work and for this purpose he abandoned the politics.