Sindh Govt Issues Heatwave Alert

Temperatures across world are continuously increasing.

Pakistan will also face brunt of these temperatures.

Senior citizens and children identified as high-risk group.

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department issued a warning for a possible heat wave in month of June and authorities concerned directed to make comprehensive plan to avert the possible emergency like situation in the province.

According to the Sindh Health Department, temperatures across the world are continuously increasing due to climate change and Pakistan will also face the brunt of these temperatures.

The heat wave is expected to impact both urban and rural parts of Sindh with temperatures expected to stay between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius. However, the temperature could go up as far as 50 degrees.

Senior citizens, children, policemen and people with outdoor jobs have been identified as a high-risk group.

A control room will be setup under Director General Health Sindh to monitor the situation while district officers will be tasked to keep their areas of responsibility prepared. Hospitals will also be put on high alert.

The hospital administration have been instructed to keep essential medicine in stock and Rescue 1122 has been told to keep ambulances ready around the clock in every district.

A possible heat wave and a continuous rise in temperature are predicted in June.

All district officers will ensure the provision of all facilities in their district. The Sindh Health Department has instructed that the emergency of hospitals should also be on high alert .

Earlier, heatwave in 2015 had taken 700 lives, so preparations would have to be made in advance.



